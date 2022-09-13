Woman, 89, victim of home invasion and robbery, police say; South Fork man arrested

Sep. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An 89-year-old Richland Township woman was robbed and assaulted over the weekend by a man who allegedly forced his way into her home, authorities said.

Richland Township police said they arrested Richard Allen Hall, 53, of the 500 block of Main Street, South Fork, after he was identified by surveillance video.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police that a man, whom she did not know, came to the front door of her residence on Dwight Drive on Friday night.

The man allegedly entered through the screen door, pushed her aside and demanded $10,000 cash.

When she told the man that she did not have that kind of money, she told police, he allegedly pushed, slapped and grabbed her — moving from room to room searching for money, the affidavit said.

"It was a home invasion- robbery," police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said. "He believed that she had money. He assaulted her and spent a lot of time at the residence continuing to demand money."

Hall ripped the phone cord from the bedroom telephone.

He fled the house with about $100 in change that was kept in two containers, a $50 garage door remote and a $75 cordless phone.

The woman suffered a laceration to her arm.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the Market Basket store that showed a 1990s-model, flair-step side Ford pickup truck in the parking lot.

"He was in the area earlier and came back after dark," Gaudlip said. "We believe she was randomly targeted."

Video reportedly showed the man walking down the road and entering the woman's residence, the affidavit said.

Police said they arrested Hall the next day when they found the truck parked at Sheetz at Town Centre Drive. He was wearing the same clothes, police said.

Hall was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.

Hall was arraigned Saturday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $400,000 bond.

Hall was charged last month with his sixth DUI after he was found intoxicated while driving on Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township with a DUI-suspended license, The Tribune-Democrat's archives show.