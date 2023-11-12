Woman, 93, dies days after emotional Trowell pub return

Liliana Scott, 93, returned to Festival Inn in Trowell, Nottinghamshire, on 18 October

A woman with dementia has died days after she cried tears of joy on returning to a pub where she worked for 51 years.

Liliana Scott, 93, was employed behind the bar at Festival Inn in Trowell, Nottinghamshire, from 1960 to 2011.

She poured one more pint of beer when she visited again on 18 October.

Her grandson said she died peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday after living a "wonderful life".

John Simons-Clark said his Italian grandmother came to live in Nottinghamshire with her sister in 1948.

She went on to get married, have three children and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr Simons-Clark said: "She was a remarkable, amazing woman of a generation that you'll never see again.

"She touched so many lives."

Liliana Scott worked at the pub for 51 years

He said revisiting the Festival Inn just a few days earlier had been special to her.

"I don't think she'd been back in years, she really enjoyed it and it was very important to her," he explained.

Ms Scott died at Beeston Rise Care Home where she had been living since it opened in August.

It was staff at the home who helped to organised the visit to the pub.

Mr Simons-Clark said: "She will be remembered for her kind heart - and her cooking was just amazing."

