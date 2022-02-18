Woman with 96 prior arrests nabbed again for allegedly stealing from New York City Target store: report

A woman with 96 prior arrests was nabbed again Wednesday in New York City for allegedly stealing from a Target store, according to a report.

Michelle Mckelley, 42, who describes herself as a "professional booster," was out on supervised release for another petit larceny at the time of her arrest on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported.

"I haven’t got caught in a long time," Mckelley allegedly told police officers after the bust, according to prosecutors in Manhattan Criminal Court. "I’m a professional booster. Y’all are stopping my hustle."

Mckelley, who was released after her arraignment on Thursday, was asked by The Post afterward if she would continue her behavior.

"I have to get a new outfit … so I have to go work," Mckelley told the paper. "I don’t call it stealing, I call it professional boosting,"

Mckelley has seven open bench warrants and at least four other open cases, including one for robbery -- a felony -- and three for misdemeanors. Of her 96 prior arrests, most were for petit larceny, a misdemeanor that is not eligible for monetary bail under state law, the New York Post reported.

Mckelley also failed to show up to court at least 27 times, according to the paper.

In the week ending Feb. 6, New York City saw a 58.5% increase in petit larceny incidents, according to New York Police Department citywide crime statistics.

Judge Rachel Pauley questioned why prosecutors did not ask for bail after they put in a request for supervised release.

"I’m just not convinced she’s going to comply," Pauley said about Mckelley's failure to appear in court more than two dozen times.

Mckelley also stole items like socks from the same Target store back in September before coming back Dec. 11, to grab clothes, the New York Post reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Mckelley's public defender argued that her client was complying with supervised release until she became homeless around Dec. 1, according to the paper.

The judge agreed to free Mckelley under the supervision of the Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services (CASES).

If Mckelley failed to show up for her next hearing, missed an appointment, or was arrested again, the judge warned she could issue a warrant and set bail, the New York Post reported.