Woman abandons 15-month-old boy inside gas station convenience store on West Side

Columbus police are investigating after a woman apparently abandoned a 15-month-old boy Thursday morning inside a convenience store at a West Side gas station.

The incident occurred around 8:25 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K at 3749 Twin Creeks Drive at North Wilson Road, just north of Interstate 70 and just east of I-270.

Police said the woman left the toddler inside the gas station's convenience store, wearing a purple coat with a hood, and then ran out of the business. Employees attempted to stop the woman, but police said she ran east toward a nearby apartment complex.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for evaluation, but did not appear to have any injuries. Franklin County Children Service will take custody of the child for the immediate time being.

No further information, including the child's sex or a description of the woman, was immediately available from police.

Investigators were continuing to attempt to locate the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

