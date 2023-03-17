Woman accidentally runs over husband, killing him, police say

Mar. 16—A woman accidentally ran over her husband on Thursday, killing him, at their home in Urbana, police said.

The man was in his 80s, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an interview at the scene. The sheriff's office will not be releasing the man's name at the request of the family, he said.

At around 3:50 p.m, sheriff's deputies responded to the 4200 block of Araby Church Road in Urbana, near Monocacy National Battlefield, for a call involving a vehicle.

Deputies found the man pinned under a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe where the roadway and driveway meet. The man's wife, who was driving the Hyundai, had accidentally backed over him, Wivell said.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded, and worked to get the man out from under the vehicle, Wivell said. Once a crew got him out, they performed CPR on him, but could not resuscitate him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating to get more clarity on the circumstances, Wivell said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel