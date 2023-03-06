Woman accused in 10-year-old adopted son’s death extradited from Georgia to Arizona

A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son has been extradited from Georgia to Arizona to face charges, according to authorities.

Buckeye police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was booked into jail Saturday on suspicion of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. It was unclear Sunday if Wilson had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jesse Wilson’s body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home. Police said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered and had been living the past few years in Gainesville, Georgia.

She told police in July 2016 that her son had run away from their home after she put him to bed for the night. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies unsuccessfully searched for months for the boy.

TRENDING STORIES:

His skeletal remains were found in March 2018 on the side of a road about six miles (9.6 kilometers) from his home.

The county medical examiner’s office declared the cause of death as undetermined.

In November 2020, police reassigned the case to a new investigator who gathered more evidence and reexamined old leads that led to an indictment last December.

Police said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Crystal Wilson with a homicide, but she was the main person of interest in the case all along.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS



