Woman accused of 2010 murder back in custody

Sep. 7—A Pittsburg County woman accused of the 2010 death of her 3-month-old son is back in custody after allegedly violating numerous conditions of her 2013 release under state guardianship due to questions about her mental competency.

Felicia Melton, 37, Eufaula, was charged in 2010 with first-degree murder after allegedly engaging in child abuse which resulted in the death of her infant son, Steven Melton.

According to court records, Felicia Melton allegedly injured her three-month-old son May 19, 2010, with "blunt force trauma to the head causing multiple skull fractures" and ultimately, causing his death.

Records show a Pittsburg County jury in 2012 found Melton to be competent to stand trial in the case with records showing an agreement was later made between prosecutors and the defense to place Melton under the supervision of the Office of the Public Guardian prior to a second competency hearing.

According to court records, Melton was conditionally released from the Pittsburg County Jail in 2013 and placed into a alternative group home where she was ordered to follow several conditions of release.

Court records show a warrant for Melton's arrest was issued Aug. 26 alleging Melton violated three of her conditions of release.

The warrant states Melton allegedly assaulted another person staying at the same residential facility she was committed to before fleeing the facility and being later found in Texas.

Jail records show Melton was being held Tuesday on a $400,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent John Jones, the agent interviewed Melton following the boy's death.

Jones wrote in his affidavit that Melton allegedly told him that she found her son unresponsive in his crib on May 19, 2010. Melton told the agent that she had left her infant son in his crib with a bottle, and when she came back into the room, "she saw him jerking around in his crib. ... Felicia saw Steven hit his head on the plastic 'wipey' box that was in his crib."

Story continues

"Felicia denied harming Steven," Jones' report continues, "however she told me that when she found Steven unresponsive ... she 'shook' him once, not very hard. When she shook Steven, he 'may have' hit his head on the bathroom sink."

After speaking with the medical examiner, Jones was told that the infant's injuries "were not consistent with incidental trauma" and that the child's manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com