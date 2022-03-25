Woman accused of abandoning puppy in crate charged, MA cops say. Axel is up for adoption

A woman was “coincidentally” arrested on National Puppy Day, March 23, nearly a month after a 12-week-old puppy was found abandoned in a crate on the side of the road, police in Massachusetts say.

Now, Axel the chihuahua is “doing fantastic” and is up for adoption at a local animal shelter in North Attleboro, the town’s police department wrote March 24 on Facebook.

Dominique Scott is charged with animal cruelty in connection to Axel’s abandonment and appeared in Attleboro District Court for an arraignment on March 24, the department said.

McClatchy News has reached out to the court for an update.

A dog walker found Axel stuck inside a blue crate on the side of the road in North Attleboro on Feb. 26, police wrote Feb. 28 on Facebook. The police said they didn’t know how long the dog had been there. They shared photos of the tiny chihuahua and called for tips in helping them locate who abandoned him.

He was taken to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter for medical care and then got to hang out and pose for photos with the police department as they searched for a suspect, according to posts on the Facebook page.

Photos show Axel joining officers on a station tour on March 10. He’s seen getting his paw fingerprinted, sitting on the hood of a police car, being held by officers and more. A video posted that same day shows Axel happily running around wearing a Superman outfit.

Officers also brought Axel to a local senior center for a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on March 16.

Anyone interested in adopting Axel should visit the North Attleboro Animal Shelter website.

North Attleboro is located roughly 40 miles southwest of Boston.

