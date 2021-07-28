Woman accused of aiding alleged offender in Litchfield shooting pleads guilty to drug charges

Jul. 28—LITCHFIELD — Nicole Ann Radke, 45, of Grove City, appeared Thursday before Judge Stephen Wentzell in Meeker County District Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea agreement under which a felony charge for aiding an offender will be dismissed.

Radke's charges stem from an apparent Oct. 4, 2020, revenge shooting in Litchfield where she was accused of aiding Carl Henry Leaf, 18, of Grove City.

The maximum sentence for each of the drug charges is one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

According to court records, Leaf is accused of luring another man into a Litchfield shed with another defendant, Elizabeth Anne Smith, 18, of Litchfield, and shooting him in the neck for allegedly doing methamphetamine with Smith.

Smith is accused of driving Leaf and another defendant — Jaden Carl Anthony Kramp, 18, of Litchfield — to Radke's house where Leaf shaved his head and changed his clothes. The county alleges that Leaf gave his firearm to Radke.

During a search of her home, law enforcement found methamphetamine.

During her Oct. 8 hearing, Radke said she's been cooperative with law enforcement and disputed the county's version of events.

An Oct. 6 search warrant executed at Radke's home produced a Rock Island Armory Model 206 black .38-caliber revolver from Radke's bedroom closet with three fired .38 special rounds and one unfired round along with jeans belonging to Leaf.

Leaf is charged with five felonies: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, felony first-degree assault — great bodily harm and two drug possession charges related to marijuana found in his car. His next court date is Sept. 27.

Kramp pleaded guilty March 17 to felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 7.

Smith pleaded guilty July 26 to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 20.