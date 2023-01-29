Woman accused of alleged assault

Jan. 29—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attempting to attack a person with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Cumberland Police said Christina Marie Senn, 45, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment following the incident in the 500 block of Warren Street. After an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Senn is also accused of slashing the victim's tires.