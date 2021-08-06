Woman who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping files criminal complaint

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A woman who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast last year while they took a selfie photograph together has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany county sheriff’s department, the office said on Friday.

Related: ‘Biden plan is working,’ says president after July’s strong jobs report – US politics live

The complaint from a woman identified as “executive assistant #1” to protect her identity increases the possibility Cuomo could face criminal charges related to his conduct, detailed in a 165-page report released this week by the New York state attorney general Letitia James’s office.

The report said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and that his administration created a “climate of fear” at a “toxic” workplace and violated federal and state civil laws.

Four criminal prosecutors, in Albany, Westchester, Manhattan and Nassau county, announced in the wake of James’s issue of the report that they would review the evidence she had used as they considered whether to bring criminal charges.

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching the women or inappropriate sexual conduct and has so far resisted calls to resign. After the attorney general’s investigation was released on Tuesday, Joe Biden was among the powerful Democratic figures calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

The state assembly is also investigating Cuomo and whether the third-term Democrat governor should be impeached.

The Albany county criminal complaint was first reported by the New York Post, which said that the victim filed the complaint on Thursday afternoon after meeting with the sheriff’s office.

She alleged that Cuomo pulled her in for a hug and reached under her shirt and fondled her breast at the governor’s residence in the state capital, Albany, in November 2020.

The woman’s claims were detailed in the attorney general’s report. She told investigators: “I have to tell you it was – at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup – the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that,” she added, according to the report.

Story continues

Sheriff Craig Apple told the Post the governor could be arrested if the allegations are substantiated. “The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple said.

Cuomo has also been accused of retaliating against women who complained about his behavior, and of inappropriately touching a female state trooper whom he engineered to bring onto his security team.