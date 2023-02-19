Woman accused of animal cruelty after throwing 7 puppies out of her trunk at Marion County shelter

A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing seven puppies out of her trunk, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Agricultural Deputy Manning arrived at the Humane Society of Marion County for an animal cruelty call.

Investigators said Honor had thrown the puppies into nearby bushes, abandoned them and fled the shelter.

A post from the sheriff’s office said Honor admitted to the crime and said she was “tired of the puppies and wanted them gone.”

Honor was arrested Thursday and taken to the Marion County Jail.

