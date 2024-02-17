Woman accused, arrested in alleged kidnapping

Feb. 16—A Cañones woman joins two men in facing charges accusing them of kidnapping a Santa Fe woman and holding her at gunpoint while trying to extort money from her mother and grandmother in January.

Donna Trujillo, 34, is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail earlier this month.

Police have alleged Trujillo, Jovanny Aniles, 20, and Elijah Gallegos, 18, kidnapped Aniles' ex-girlfriend Jan. 27 and held her at gunpoint as they attempted to extort money from her mother and grandmother, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed against Trujillo.

Court documents in the cases against the two men also allege the woman sustained injuries from multiple beatings.

Aniles is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and extortion. Gallegos faces counts of accessory to kidnapping and accessory to extortion.

The woman told police the three suspects drove her to the Camel Tracks area outside the city, on Santa Fe County Road 62, and that she and Trujillo began to fight in the vehicle, arrest warrant affidavits for the suspects state. They left her miles from town, forcing her to walk back in the cold after she was injured from beatings.

In an affidavit for Trujillo's arrest warrant, investigators noted she was identified from surveillance video taken from Santa Fe residences where the trio was suspected of holding the woman at gunpoint while demanding money from her relatives.