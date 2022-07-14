Woman accused of arson in two-story house blaze

Jul. 14—A local woman was arrested after witnesses said she started a fire to a two-story house.

On July 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to a structure fire on 710 N. East Ave.

"I arrived and spoke to witnesses who saw a female, later identified as Tonya Townsend, set a fire with sticks on the back porch of the residence, then [took] one of the burning sticks and placed it under a silver Buick parked at the rear of the house," Leatherwood wrote in his report.

Townsend was detained and transported to jail, where she was being held until the fire marshal or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could conduct an interview.

"I observed the two-story brick home with heavy smoke and flames coming from within the residence," Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood could see significant damage to the vehicle, as well as a building.

An ATF agent interviewed Townsend before she was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for first- and third-degree arson.