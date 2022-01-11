Woman accused of assault

Jan. 11—NEW ULM — A Mankato woman is charged in an alleged assault that left a New Ulm woman with a broken eye socket last fall.

Thelma Alejandra Ramos, 37, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Monday in Brown County District Court.

A New Ulm woman said Ramos came into her residence Sept. 7, trashed her room, accused her of adultery and punched her in the face.

Ramos told police the other woman came outside and she fought with her after she hit her in the face while making a hand gesture, according to a court complaint.

The woman who lived at the residence had a cut on her hand, a bite mark on her shoulder and an orbital bone fracture.