Woman accused of assaulting another detention officer

Aug. 3—A 22-year-old Odessa woman who authorities say has a history of assaulting Ector County detention officers is now accused of attacking another one.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, the officer told investigators she was escorting Mia Nygaard down a hallway at the jail on July 28 when Nygaard hit her on the back of her head, causing her pain and "knocking" her out.

Surveillance video showed Nygaard hitting the officer multiple times in the face with both of her fists, according to the report.

Nygaard admitted to the assault, saying, "I intended on harming her," the report stated.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the detention officer did not lose consciousness, but did have to sit down after the altercation. She was checked out by jail nurses and was able to return to duty.

According to online court documents, Nygaard is facing trial on three counts of assaulting a public servant in connection with two separate incidents at the jail. On May 5, 2021, a detention officer said Nygaard struck her in the head and another detention officer accused her of pulling her to the ground by the neck. A third officer accused Nygaard of hitting her in the head on May 31, 2021.

Nygaard is also facing a harassment charge because another woman accused her of spitting at her on May 5, 2021.

Jail records show at the time of the alleged incidents Nygaard had been picked up on warrants charging her with failure to appear in court in a criminal mischief and family violence assault case.