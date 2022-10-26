Woman accused of assaulting brother with knife

Oct. 25—A 25-year-old Odessa woman was arrested late Monday night after her brother told police she threw a knife at him during an argument over a bath towel.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers responded to the 3700 block of West County Road around 10:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, a 24-year-old man told officers his sister, Deandra Nacobia Hill, became angry when she discovered her bath towel was missing and threw bowls and an air freshener can at him, the report stated.

The man said Hill then grabbed a large kitchen knife from a dish rack and threw it at him, but he was able to block it with his bedroom door, according to the report.

Officers found the bowls and air freshener can on the floor throughout the house and they also found wood particles on the knife and a dent in his bedroom door, the report stated.

Hill was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hill remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday morning; no bond had yet been set.