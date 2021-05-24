Woman accused of assaulting Dunkin' worker sought
A woman accused of assaulting a Dunkin' employee in Worburn is sought by police.
A woman accused of assaulting a Dunkin' employee in Worburn is sought by police.
A man and his bull stopped by a drive-thru in Independence, Iowa, to pick up some creamy treats, footage shared to TikTok on May 21 shows.Mason Corkery, who shot this video, told Storyful he made it to show everyone his animal, Gucci, and “how much of a best friend inseparable bond we share.”“I’ve raised Gucci since he was born,” he said, adding that the bull “enjoys car rides, and was completely chill the whole time.”In the video, Corkery orders himself a dessert and Gucci a pup cup. Gucci wastes no time digging into the treat. Credit: Mason Corkery via Storyful
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's office released a detailed chronological account of a May 4 incident now receiving national attention and scrutiny.What happened: Corey Pujols was working as manager at the Dunkin' on South 50th Street in Tampa when a regular customer began verbally berating the staff because he was upset about service in the drive-thru line. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then, per the state attorney's office:Staff told the 77-year-old customer to leave several times, but the man parked his car and entered the store. Pujols told a coworker to call police.The customer approached the counter and continued to argue with Pujols, who remained on the opposite side of the counter, separated by a waist-high swinging door, some six feet from the customer.The customer called Pujols a racial slur. Pujols slowly walked forward through the swinging door and stood face-to-face with the man, with his hands at his sides, and warned the man not to say that again.The man repeated the slur, and Pujols punched him in the jaw, which caused the victim to fall and hit his head. Pujols then slowly walked away.The man died three days later in the hospital.The state attorney charged Pujols with manslaughter; he was originally arrested on a charge of battery on a person older than 65.Manslaughter is intentionally committing an act without lawful justification that causes the death of another person, where the death was not intended.What they're saying: "The victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory. Inflammatory speech alone, however, does not justify violence," the SAO said in a statement. "Although the victim’s speech was reprehensible, it was legal. While we find the victim’s words repulsive, public safety requires holding Pujols accountable for his actions."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
For decades, Meg Ryan was America's Sweetheart, starring in countless romantic comedies including the classics When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail. Today, the beloved actress is playing a different role: that of doting mother to her two grown-up children, Jack Quaid, 29, and Daisy True Ryan, 17.While Meg shares her son, Jack, with the actor Dennis Quaid, she adopted Daisy from China in 2006, as a single mother. Since then, Meg has raised Daisy away from the spotlight, with only a handful of public appearances on record. Read on to see Daisy True Ryan now, and to hear what Meg Ryan has shared about parenting the teen.RELATED: See Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's Son All Grown Up. Meg says Daisy was an easy child to raise. Meg opened up to Redbook magazine (via People) about becoming a parent the second time around, sharing that Daisy was a particularly easygoing baby and toddler, which made the transition that much more enjoyable."Daisy doesn't feel hard. She doesn't feel like…there's no sweat on it, man," she told the magazine. "She's a good hang, and she's easy. She's very smart and she's very generous. I love that she's funny. I love that. I just can't imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it's so good with her in it. She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully.'And for more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. She also feels that they were meant to find each other. Meg shared in that same interview that Daisy was randomly assigned to her, per China's adoption process. Yet the actress firmly believes that they were meant to find one another as they did."I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have. I never felt like I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other this way at this time," said the A-list mom. "We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack and now to have Daisy in a different way—there's no difference in the love you feel."RELATED: See Will Smith's Son Oldest Son Trey at 28. Meg has said she finds single parenting easier. When it comes to parenting, the movie star mom has said that splitting the responsibility by co-parenting can be harder than going it alone."I mean, Jack has his dad and they're close, he'll always have that. But when you're the only one in the house with the kids, you get to be the one in charge. You're the one making the rules. There's no stress because you and some other adult don't agree on how you want to raise your kids," she said. Meg occasionally shares images of Daisy on Instagram. While the Sleepless in Seattle star spends little time on social media platforms (she told The New York Times, "Everyone is so happy on social media, it's depressing") she does occasionally share rare glimpses of her daughter.Most recently, Meg posted two black and white images side by side: the first of Daisy as an infant, and another of her now. She simply captioned the post "My girl," with a red heart emoji. In other throwback photos, Meg shows her daughter swimming, playing instruments, dressing up, and hugging her famous mom.RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.
Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.
The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’
The audit of the Arizona presidential election results is set to restart after a week-long pause, but Maricopa County is threatening a lawsuit against the state amid claims the county deleted a voter database. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what happened during the pause and how Republican members of Congress are getting involved in the recount.
Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine, though most still largely back Israel.
This year is shaping up to be a particularly violent one in terms of mass shootings, according to records kept by the Gun Violence Archive.
IVZ vs. TROW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
One man died and two others were injured late Sunday in a shooting in Boston.
Fans could not help but point out the shocking resemblance Prince William bore to his late mother Princess Diana in a photo showing him at a racetrack during a visit to Scotland.
American Idol has dimmed the lights for the last time this season with the crowning of the franchise’s 19th (!) winner. Heading into Sunday’s finale, 49 percent of TVLine readers expected Chayce Beckham to be crowned the new Idol, with 28 percent predicting a win for Willie Spence and 22 percent believing that Grace Kinstler […]
Eighty girls at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Florida recently opened their yearbooks to find their photos had been altered. Tops were edited to appear more “modest and not revealing or distracting,” per the school’s dress code. But then some photos used a black bar to cover girls’ chests. And all of this was done without any of the students’ knowledge or consent. According to St. Johns County School District spokeswoman, Christina Langston, who spoke to The New York Times, those edits were necessary, apparently, so that the students’ photos wouldn’t be removed altogether. But backlash against the school board’s decision to do this was swift — and not it’s not a first occurence, either. “I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that’s a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes,” Adiran Bartlett, the mother of a student at Bartram Trail High School, told The St. Augustine Record on Friday. The official St. Johns County School District dress code states that girl students’ “tops and shirts must cover the entire shoulder and they must be modest and not revealing or distracting.” Skirts must also be “no shorter than four inches (4″) above the top of the knee.” But this is a rule that students and parents alike have long deemed sexist and outdated — especially when school officials have allegedly used this mandate to report any student that they want, and call it a dress code “violation.” In March, 31 female students received notice from teachers for violating of the code. According to The St. Augustine Record, girls were asked to raise their hands above their heads to see if any skin would be exposed. One student was also asked by a male teacher to replace a jacket covering her sports bra with a white tee shirt. But these instances are hardly relegated to this one school in Florida. The history of policing what girls wear in school is storied — and fraught with sexism. It’s also rarely applied to boys; at this same school, photos of boys on the swim team in their Speedos were allowed to be published in the yearbook without any digital editing. But for years, girl students have been subjected to double standards in school dress codes, and all are done under the guise of avoiding “distraction.” In 2017, a teenager in Illinois had to retake her yearbook photo after initially wearing a sweater that showed her shoulders. In 2014, a Utah high school added sleeves to yearbook photos of girls that were dressed “inappropriately.” And these decisions are oft-cited as a benefit to other students — to avoid “distraction” — but never really to the student wearing those clothes. This coded language indicates a need to control how girls are perceived sexually at a time when they are developing and most vulnerable to internalizing body policing. Riley O’Keefe, a 15-year-old Bartram Trail student who had a black bar edited over her chest, said that students whose images were altered ultimately felt “sexualized and exposed,” according to The New York Times. Students and families at the Bartram Trail school have continued to push back on this hyperfocus around girls’ bodies. Following the notices that were sent out in March, O’Keefe created a Change.org petition to change the school and St. Johns County School District dress code. Despite these ongoing efforts, it’s unclear what the school board is willing to prioritize. They offered to refund yearbook costs for students that were unsatisfied with the editing approach taken, and they said they’re open to “receiving feedback from parents/guardians/students on making this process better for next year.” Refinery29 has reached out to the St. Johns County School District for comment. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Miami Private School Promotes Anti-Vaxx TheoriesWhy It's Still Legal To Physically Punish KidsA Mom Was Arrested For Rigged Homecoming Election
‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments
Shark Tank star and billionaire investor says ‘the best platforms will do well over the long term’, after fall in value of major cryptocurrencies
Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag
Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
‘These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,’ zookeeper says
Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims
First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week