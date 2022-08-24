Woman accused of assaulting officer

Aug. 23—A 29-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Monday after a loss prevention officer accused her of assaulting him when he tried to stop her from stealing $64 worth of items.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a loss prevention officer working at the United Supermarket at 27th Street and University Boulevard told officers he watched Shateria McQueen put beauty and stationary products in her purse and walk out the door around 7 p.m. Monday.

The officer said when he tried to detain McQueen, she threatened to spray him with room spray and when he tried to secure her arm, McQueen beat him about the head and neck with her hand, arm and purse, the report stated. He eventually got control of her and took her into the office.

Officers didn't see any injuries on the grocery store employee, according to the report.

McQueen was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. As of Tuesday night she remained in the Ector County jail on a $30,000 surety bond.