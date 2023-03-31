Woman accused of assaulting officer and man after trying to take child at Gas Works Park

A woman is accused of assaulting an officer and a man after trying to take his child in Gas Works Park.

The Seattle Police Department said officers were flagged down around 2:30 p.m. about a woman harassing people in the park.

When officers got there, multiple people pointed toward a woman yelling nearby while other parkgoers were leaving to avoid her.

Police said they approached the 36-year-old woman and she got aggressive and yelled obscenities at them. She also swung her hand toward one officer’s face and then struck another officer in the arm and face.

A man told police he was assaulted by the woman after she tried to take his child from a swing. He said he went to stop her and she hit him in the face and chased him around the park. A person also said they saw it happen.

Police took her into custody and booked her into the King County Jail for investigation of felony and misdemeanor assault.



