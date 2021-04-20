Woman accused of assaulting, threatening troopers after DUI arrest in South Huntingdon

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 20—A South Huntingdon woman who escaped serious injury after a rollover crash Sunday is accused of resisting arrest and threatening state troopers when she was arrested for DUI, according to court records.

Destiny M. Bryner, 33, of Wyano, was charged with multiple criminal and traffic charges after the single-vehicle crash on Mt. Pleasant Road at the intersection of Motordrome Road about 9 p.m.

Trooper Steven Moyemont reported in court dockets that firefighters at the Turkeytown Fire Department nearby witnessed the crash as Bryner turned from Motordrome on to Mt. Pleasant Road at a high rate of speed "and roll over a couple of times."

Moyemont said firefighters rushed to the scene after retrieving their gear and found Bryner still inside the vehicle, not seriously injured.

When Moyemont spoke to Bryner after the the crash he reported she smelled of alcohol, had trouble standing "and almost fell over."

When he placed Bryner under arrest for DUI, Moyemont said she immediately began to resist arrest, "falling to the ground" as troopers placed her into the patrol car. Court documents allege Bryner yelled slurs toward police as they drove her to the police station in Belle Vernon.

Once at the station, Bryner claimed she had a bomb in her possession and said "I'm going to blow you all the (expletive) up," Moyemont wrote in court documents.

No explosive or firearm was found in Bryner's possession. She refused to take a breathalyzer test and spit on officers, Moyemont said.

In addition to DUI, Bryner was arraigned on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and risking a catastrophe.

She did not have an attorney listed in court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 5.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • 7 teens arrested in connection with carjackings, assaults in Delaware

    Delaware State Police have announced that seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State.

  • Is Chauvin guilty verdict a guarantee? It should be, but Black America knows why it's not

    The prosecution built an airtight case. An endless loop of videos explicitly shows George Floyd's death, suffering. 'We've seen this movie before.'

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Unofficial American holiday’: Schumer backs marijuana legalisation on Senate floor

    Democratic majority leader revives push for cannabis legalisation at federal level

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tesla believed to be operating driverless crashes, killing 2

    Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett receives reported $2m advance for book deal

    Supreme Court judge to write on importance of separating personal feelings from legal rulings

  • ‘This is life and death’: AOC re-introduces Green New Deal with Ed Markey

    Progressive New York lawmaker calls for ‘all-hands-on-deck approach’ to climate crisis