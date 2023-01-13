Woman accused of attacking a flagger with a baseball bat while wearing Halloween mask

Northern Regional Police said a woman with a Halloween mask on attacked a flagger with a baseball bat.

The alleged attack happened last week during the day at the busy intersection of Wallace Road and Village Run Road in Pine Township.

Officers say they believe Rebecca Metz of Verona was the woman behind the attack.

Police said a flagger with Wright Traffic Control Inc. was directing traffic in a construction zone when Metz hit them in the back and leg. Luckily, the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Some people in the area are shocked and outraged over this.

“It’s honestly disgusting. Someone is just trying to do their job,” said Brie Oram.

“It’s absolutely disturbing. I mean I work out in the public too. Got to keep my head low. It’s a shame,” said Shawn McGroder.

After the attack, police said Metz ran off. Another worker chased after her before she took off in a car with two accomplices.

“Our initial reaction was this was a road rage incident where someone was sitting in traffic for too long but when officers got there, they spoke with the victim. The victim was able to give us a suspect name,” said Chief John Sicilia, Northern Regional Police.

The victim told police her car was vandalized by Metz a few weeks ago. The police chief believes this was targeted.

Officers were able to track down Metz with help from witnesses describing the car involved.

“Through technology, we were able to get the license plate so we knew which way she would be fleeing the scene,” said Chief Sicilia. “And we put a notice out to local departments and West Deer Police were able to make a traffic stop on 910 and confirm it was the three suspects we were looking for.”

Rebecca Metz faces charges including aggravated assault. Joseph Dincau and Alvin Miller both face conspiracy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem? Rivers Casino temporarily closed after cracked pipe sent water onto casino floor VIDEO: At least 1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Aliquippa DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts