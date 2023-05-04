Woman accused of attacking gate manager for not letting her board plane at Atlanta airport

Police arrested a woman who they say attacked a worker at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Channel 2 Action News obtained officers’ body camera video of Que Scott’s arrest on April 30. Atlanta police said a gate agent accused her of pulling her hair and tackled her.

An officer responded to Gate D2 in response to a dispute with a gate agent manager and passenger.

The manager told police that Scott threatened one of her gate agents and they called emergency services. The manager claimed that Scott told other passengers that she would beat up a gate agent if she didn’t get on the plane.

The manager then told Scott she wouldn’t be able to board because of the threat and she continued with boarding the other passengers.

After the boarding door was closed, the manager said Scott put her boarding pass in her pocket and then attacked her. She accused Scott of hitting her in the face, pulling her hair and tackling her to the ground.

Police arrived and arrested Scott in the concourse area. Officers said Scott was still irate after they arrested her and she used “abusive language” towards people at the scene.

Police said Scott claimed to be six-months pregnant while the gate agent claimed she could smell alcohol.

Scott was booked into the Clayton County Jail on battery and disorderly conduct charges.

