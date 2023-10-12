Woman accused of attacking, running over her mother in Cocoa

A daughter was arrested after she was accused of attacking her mother and then running her over in Cocoa on Thursday.

The incident happened around noon on Temple Street.

After the attack, police said the daughter escaped and then crashed around the corner on Lincoln Road. She then took off again and hid in a woman’s yard.

It’s unthinkable to neighbor Willimenia Burns.

“She ran over her mother,” Burns said.

Read: Weather Alert Day: NWS confirms tornadoes hit Palm Coast, Crystal River & Clearwater

Cocoa police said 25-year-old Amber Scheurene got into an argument with her mother, yanked her out of the car, beat her, and then ran her over.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I saw officers running on the side of my house,” Burns said.

Brevard County deputies found her while she was trying to hide on Burns’ property.

Read: NWS confirms EF2 tornado moved through Palm Coast damaging homes, cars

“I went on my back porch and they were all on the backyard with this female,” Burns said.

When officers caught up with her, they wrapped her in a cover and struggled to get her in the back of a squad car.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.