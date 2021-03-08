Woman charged with hate crime after spitting on Asian man at restaurant, CA cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A woman has been charged with a hate crime after police said she yelled racial slurs at an Asian man dining at a restaurant and spit on him.

Mountain View police said Karen Inman, 39, was arrested Friday morning after they say she tried to steal ice cream and candy from a Smart & Final grocery store.

According to police, there was “no indication” that Inman made remarks about anyone’s ethnicity or race during Friday’s incident. However, Inman was linked to two attacks against Asians last month, according to police.

During an incident on Feb. 13, Inman is accused of trying to steal clothing and food from a store and said that she “did not have to pay because of their Asian ethnicity,” police said.

Police said Inman was also connected to a battery at a downtown restaurant, in which she allegedly yelled at two diners, one of whom was Asian.

Inman is accused of telling the man to go back to “where you came from,” spitting on him and using an ethnic slur, according to The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, Inman was released after those incidents because the victims didn’t want to press charges and officers didn’t witness the alleged crimes.

Inman was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, robbery and two counts of violation of civil rights by force or threat.

“This case is both disheartening and disturbing. Mountain View is a vibrant community in many ways thanks to the diversity that exists here,” Police Chief Chris Hsiung said. “Hate crimes have not and will not be tolerated in Mountain View and as this case demonstrates, we take these crimes seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent.”

Inman is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said.

Recommended Stories

  • South Florida couple claiming to be ‘farmers’ plead guilty to $1 million pandemic scam

    A South Florida couple claiming to be “farmers” working the land on two tiny suburban lots as they raked in federal COVID-19 relief funds pleaded guilty Monday to a fraud scheme.

  • DuckTales Cast Shares What They’ll Miss Most About Recording the Series

    Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, Bobby Moynihan, Kate Micucci, Beck Bennett, Toks Olagundoye, and Paget Brewster reminisce about why they loved working on 'Duck Tales' and what they'll miss most about it.

  • Italian police arrest man with alleged links to 2015 Paris terrorist attacks

    Italian police on Monday arrested a man in the southern port of Bari on suspicion of being involved in the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, including the assault on the Bataclan concert hall. The man, named as Athmane Touami, 36, an Algerian citizen, is reported to have had links with Finsbury Park Mosque in London. He allegedly provided fake documents to the Islamist terrorists who carried out the Paris attacks, in which 130 people were murdered and 350 wounded. The terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the Bataclan theatre, five cafes and the Stade de France. He was also accused of being a member of a terrorist organisation, with Italian police saying he was a member of Islamic State. Touami had undergone “a process of religious radicalisation and had frequent and prolonged contacts with jihadists and militants in international terrorist organisations,” police said. He had had contact with an imam at Finsbury Park Mosque, who had contributed to his radicalisation, police said. The imam had disseminated a video in which it was claimed that Covid-19 was a “divine punishment” for non-Muslims and Muslims who were not strictly obedient to Islamic beliefs. Touami is already in prison in Bari, where he is serving a two-year sentence for possession of counterfeit documents. He was due to be released in June, but the accusations relating to the Paris attacks mean that his release has been blocked. A new detention order has been issued, with Italian investigators saying Touami would most likely disappear “without trace” if he was allowed out of prison. Bari was a key transit point for jihadists returning from the Middle East to Europe, investigators said. “Bari is becoming a central focus in the fight against terrorism. There’s no doubt that those coming from war zones and areas governed by terrorist networks must pass through Bari for logistical reasons in order to reach other European countries,” said Roberto Rossi, a regional prosecutor. Touami, also known as Tomi Mahraz, is alleged to have been in contact with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, an IS extremist from Belgium who was the mastermind of the Paris attacks. Abaaoud was killed in a police raid five days after the attacks. French investigators have established that the perpetrators of the Paris attacks were in possession of 14 fake Belgian identity documents from the same manufacturer. The forgeries enabled them, according to French judges, "to carry out preparations for the attacks and in particular to rent flats, to travel around Europe to set up the terrorist cell, to withdraw money."

  • GE Stock Is Soaring in 2021. Here’s Why.

    Stimulus bill expected to be signed into law this week, oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil tanks, game company Roblox plans to go public, and other news to start your day.

  • Dutch prime minister extends his country's pandemic lockdown

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday extended the country's tough coronavirus lockdown until the end of the month, but he added a note of hope to his message to a pandemic-weary nation by predicting that a “tipping point is coming when the vaccine gains the upper hand over the virus and more will be possible.” Rutte was speaking a week before a parliamentary election in the Netherlands at which he is seeking a fourth term that could make him the longest-serving Dutch leader. Rutte said that the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew that is part of the lockdown will remain in force through the election, when polling stations are open until 9 p.m., but people working at or visiting voting booths won't be fined for curfew breaches.

  • Inspired by Jeremy Lin, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands up to racism against Asian Americans

    It wasn't until seeing a social media post from Jeremy Lin that Dave Roberts realized how important speaking out against Asian hate really was.

  • Miley Cyrus says she went through an 'identity crisis' after 'Hannah Montana'

    Playing a teenage girl living a double life as a famous pop star on "Hannah Montana" left Miley Cyrus with an identity crisis in real life, the "Midnight Sky" singer revealed. "That was drilled into my head [that], without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you ... I really had to break that," she continued. Cyrus said she went through an "identity crisis" in the years after the show and often played into people's ideas about her.

  • Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Botox, Fillers, and Her Approach to Aging

    "I once had a facialist who told me I needed fillers ... I was literally just like, 'get out.'"

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Despite recent struggles, Florida State is the team to beat in ACC tournament

    Virginia moved past Florida State over the weekend to win the ACC regular season title. But who should you trust in the conference tournament?

  • ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Ratings Deliver A Royal Flush For CBS; Beat Emmys & Globes Combined

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no Stormy Daniels and certainly no Michael Jackson, but their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night was certainly a royal payoff for CBS. The two-hour Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special pulled in 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 17.1 million viewers for the network […]

  • How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?

    Wondering just how frequently to bathe your furry companion? Is it just when he's smelly or dirty? Here's the scoop on how often you need to wash your dog.

  • Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine

    The COVID-19 vaccine is supposed to be free for everyone with "no out-of-pocket cost" for patients.

  • Shipyard workers preparing new Royal Caribbean ship Odyssey of the Seas test positive for COVID-19

    Six people who have been working on Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, for sea trials have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Three Gaza fishermen killed by apparent Palestinian rocket, rights group says

    Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday when their boat exploded off the Gaza Strip, a blast that a human rights group said was likely caused by errant Palestinian rocket fire. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said the boat was two miles offshore when the shell hit and "completely destroyed it". "The center condemns the incident, which indications suggest mostly likely occurred as a result of resistance training," said the statement, referring to Palestinian militant groups.

  • President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

    President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.

  • Nats release Jeffress for unspecified 'personnel reasons'

    Jeremy Jeffress was released by the Washington Nationals on Sunday for what general manager Mike Rizzo called unspecified “personnel reasons,” less than two weeks after the reliever agreed to terms on a minor league deal. Rizzo released a statement about the right-hander via a team spokesman that did not offer an explanation, saying only: “He was released for personnel reasons.” The Washington Post first reported that the Nationals were parting ways with Jeffress, who was expected to add to a back end of a Nationals bullpen that already included Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey.

  • Up Close: $1.9T COVID relief bill, hate crimes against Asian Americans

    In this episode of Up Close, Democrats say America needs a COVID relief package to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating economic impact.

  • In Las Vegas, this hot dog cart is one of the few things that's sacred

    Patrons love the hot dogs so much, South Point had to put a limit on the number they could buy at one time: three.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to Big East finals with 84-39 win over Villanova

    Christyn Williams scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova 84-39 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

  • Creator of Free Website for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Uses Platform to Raise Anti-Asian Hate Awareness

    After creating a website that helps New Yorkers find COVID-19 vaccines, a software developer is using his new platform to take a stand against anti-Asian hate. What is TurboVax: Last month, Huge Ma launched TurboVax, a website that "finds appointments from 53 city and state-run vaccine sites in the NYC area." TurboVax makes it easier for New York City residents to locate available vaccines and also book vaccine appointments, according to ABC News.