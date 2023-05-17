Woman accused of attempted kidnaping outside church to face judge on new charges

The woman accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Daytona Beach is set to face a judge Wednesday on new charges.

Police say Salimah McCann was arrested on unrelated charges Tuesday, before being arrested for kidnapping and battery.

Investigators said McCann tried to snatch the little girl from her mother as they were walking home from church on Mother’s Day.

Watch: Suspect in kidnapping attempt outside church on Mother’s Day arrested on unrelated charges, police say

The victim’s father, Kelly Grainger, told Channel 9 he is relieved the woman was found and his daughter is safe.

“Apparently, from what I understand, the offender tried to karate chop them while they were holding hands,” Grainger said.

Watch: Father of Daytona Beach girl who woman attempted to kidnap speaks out

McCann went before a judge Tuesday afternoon on unrelated charges.

She has been charged with kidnapping and battery in the girl’s case.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.