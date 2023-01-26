Woman accused of attempted murder approaches trial

Jan. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of attempted murder after trying, and failing, to set a gas station clerk on fire two years ago appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

Felicia Helton, 37, of Ashland, is accused of walking into the Sunoco Station at Winchester Avenue and 22nd Street on Dec. 9, 2021, and dousing the clerk with gasoline and pulling out a lighter.

Previous reports state that bystanders were able to restrain Helton, preventing her from igniting the flame.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley called the incident "bizarre."

Helton reportedly made racist comments to the clerk during the attack, but it's unclear if the incident will be considered a hate crime, if Helton is to be convicted.

A Boyd County grand jury indicted Helton less than a week after the incident on a sole count of criminal attempt to commit murder, a class B felony.

Helton's competency has been a continuing issue as she was under the care of Artrip's Personal Care Home and was reported missing from the facility prior to the alleged attack.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent ordered a psychiatric evaluation last January and a competency hearing was scheduled in July.

On Thursday, Brian Hewlett from the Department of Public Advocacy was not in court, but a stand-in attorney notified Judge Vincent that Hewlett was in the process of continuing investigation of the case.

The attorney added that Hewlett was awaiting medical records, which may be critical in building Helton's defense.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said she had no objection to having an additional pre-trial conference before setting a firm jury trial date.

In order to give Hewlett more time to await medical records, Vincent scheduled one last pre-trial conference for March 16.

Vincent said it is the goal to conduct the trial by this summer.

If found guilty by a jury of peers, Helton could face 10 to 20 years in prison.

