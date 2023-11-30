Woman accused of attempted murder makes court appearance

Nov. 30—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland woman accused of driving the getaway vehicle during an attempted murder of a juvenile in August made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Kaitelynn J. Kackley, 20, was one of three indicted in connection to a shooting that severely injured a juvenile in the 2000 block of Belmont Street on Aug. 9.

Kackley was arrested during the manhunt for the alleged shooter, Malackhi D. Mullins, 18, also of Ashland, which lasted two days after the shooting.

Police accused Kackley of driving the vehicle during Mullins's escape from the scene of the shooting.

Roughly a month after Kaitelynn's arrest, her mother, Selia Kackley, 39, was also arrested in connection to the case, charged with a sole count of facilitation to commit attempted murder.

Selia's specific alleged involvement has not been released by police.

On Thursday, Kaitelynn's attorney, Paul Knipp, said he would require additional time for further investigation into the matter and for conversations or possible plea negotiations with prosecutors.

Kaitelynn will reappear for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 18.

Mullins, charged with attempted murder and 19 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Selia's case has been reset following a request from her attorney, John Thompson, for Commonwealth's attorneys to detail their allegations that would constitute her current charge.

