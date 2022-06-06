Woman accused of attempted murder in Talent pleads not guilty

Jun. 6—A woman accused of trying to murder an 87-year-old relative in Talent last Monday might face an even stricter sentence if convicted.

Christy Sue Robertson, 47, of Keizer, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault — all constituting domestic violence — as well as first-degree aggravated theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a grand jury indictment filed Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office, according to a Circuit Court notice, could rely on enhancement facts at trial. These include the victim being "vulnerable" and the defendant having shown "a lack of remorse with respect to the offense," circumstances that could lead to a harsher sentence if Robertson is convicted.

Robertson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Robertson is accused of having stabbed and beaten the elderly victim, who lives in the 9600 block of Wagner Creek Road in Talent, before stealing her car, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Robertson reportedly crashed the stolen vehicle while attempting to avoid the California Highway Patrol, and she was later remanded back to Jackson County.

The victim, who is related to Robertson, remains hospitalized but was reported to be stable earlier this week.

Robertson is held on $1 million bail in the Jackson County Jail. Conditions of release would include GPS monitoring, polygraph testing and no contact with the victim.

The defendant was on conditional release for two other felony cases at the time she is said to have committed this crime.

Robertson is alleged to have committed first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in May 2021 by entering the Jackson County residence of a former spouse without permission and taking away a dog and cat owned by the victim.

She also was accused of first-degree criminal mischief in Yamhill County May 24 by causing more than $1,000 in damage to a fence owned by the McMinnville Police Department.

Those conditional releases constitute other possible sentencing enhancements should the defendant be found guilty.

The next court date in the case is June 13.

