Woman accused of attempting to drown baby to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

A Sioux Falls woman accused of attempting to drown her baby last year plans to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Julia Jacquelyn Alzoubaidi's attorney Michael Butler filed a motion in July stating they intend to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and offer expert testimony before her trial scheduled for September.

The state requested a mental health evaluation, according to a motion filed by prosecutor Crystal Johnson. The request was granted by Judge Susan Sabers this week.

When a defendant brings up a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, the burden shifts from the state to the defense to prove that the defendant was insane — a term defined in state statute — at the time the crime was committed.

South Dakota law defines insanity as: the condition of a person temporarily or partially deprived of reason, upon proof that at the time of committing the act, the person was incapable of knowing its wrongfulness, but not including an abnormality manifested only by repeated unlawful or antisocial behavior.

Insanity is different from mental illness in that a person determined to be legally insane cannot be held criminally responsible because they are "incapable of knowing its wrongfulness," but someone with a mental illness may be aware of the wrongfulness of their actions, according to South Dakota law.

There was no court hearing for the matter scheduled as of Friday.

In October 2018, Alzoubaidi was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

According to court documents and police briefing:

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 2018. Troopers heard splashing and moaning near the Big Sioux River along I-229 north of the Minnesota Avenue on-ramp. They found Alzoubaidi face down in the water and her 6-month-old infant near the bank. Both were taken to Avera McKennan Hospital for treatment.

Alzoubaidi told medical staff she planned to kill her child and herself because she thought the child had an attachment disorder and she felt that she was an unfit mother, according to an affidavit.

The child had to be hospitalized, and had "aspiration pneumonia," or water in the lungs.

