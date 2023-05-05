Woman accused of beating mother and daughter on Georgia beach during ‘Orange Crush’ arrested at work

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in College Park after police said she bragged about “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island.” A viral video appears to show her involvement in a beating of a mother and daughter during the unpermitted 2023 Orange Crush event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, Jasmine Murphey was sharing videos of the beating on social media and implicated herself as a suspect. She said she was “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island”.

Murphey’s post has been shared over 6,000 times.

College Park police were able to locate Murphey on Thursday at her job, where they arrested and charged her with aggravated assault and robbery.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, April 22, the victims, who haven’t been identified, where beaten and robbed on the beach by a large group of people.

“Many of you have since brought that video to the attention of our agency while expressing your shock and disgust that such a thing could happen on the island. We share in both your disappointment and concern,” the police department said in a statement on Facebook.

Anyone with information can contact Detective TJ LeGuin by calling (912)786-5600 or by sending an email to tleguin@cityoftybee.gov.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: