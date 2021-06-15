Woman accused of being intoxicated during I-70 crash, leaving passenger at scene

Jun. 15—A Mt. Pleasant Borough woman was arrested Saturday after state police said she was taking pills while driving on Interstate 70 and crashed, prompting a passenger to get out of the car in a construction zone, according to court papers.

Christal Dawn Craig, 47, is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Troopers said they were called to the eastbound crash near the Yukon exit in South Huntingdon just before 11 p.m. Friday. Craig told them she swerved off the highway and hit a guide rail while she and her male passenger were coming home from a casino, police said.

She appeared to be impaired from drug and alcohol use during a field sobriety test, according to court papers.

The passenger told troopers that Craig was consuming pills while driving and yelling at him, prompting him to get out of the car in a construction zone after she crashed.

"At that time, Craig drove off, leaving him on the side of the road on I-70," state police said in court papers.

He was picked up by a UPS driver in an area of the interstate with little berm and taken home. The passenger was evaluated at a hospital for neck and back pain, police said.

Craig attempted to get away from troopers as they arrested her after she was checked out by paramedics, according to court papers. Police said they found a blue pill suspected to be an anti-anxiety medication in her pocket as well as drug paraphernalia.

She is free on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached.

Craig was sentenced in 2017 to two years on probation on a resisting arrest charge stemming from an incident in Jeannette, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .