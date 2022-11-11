Woman accused of bludgeoning boyfriend to death at their Gardiner Lane home

A woman charged with murdering her boyfriend Sunday at their Gardiner Lane home tried to get rid of the body after bludgeoning him to death, according to arrest documents.

Brenda Joyce Porter, 56, was arrested Sunday evening in connection to the death of David A. Burch, 69.

Police said Porter confessed to bludgeoning the victim, according to an arrest citation. She also wrapped the man in plastic and a tarp with the "intention of disposing of the corpse" and tried to clean up the scene, the arrest citation said.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Monday that Burch died from "multiple inflicted blunt force injuries to the head," causing him to bleed out. He also received a nonfatal stab wound.

The coroner's office also said Burch may have been dead up to 48 hours prior to when his body was discovered.

In November 2022, Porter was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Porter and the victim lived together and had a romantic relationship, according to an arrest citation.

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday, Mitchell said. Police found a man in his 60s in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road who had been "obviously deceased."

Chad Evans, who has lived nextdoor to the victim for 12 years, said it’s rare to have a crime happen in this area.

“It scares me that there’s a body in my neighbor’s backyard,” Evans said. “It’s very unusual.”

Porter is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning and faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

