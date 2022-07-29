Woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexual abuse drops case

A woman who filed a lawsuit claiming Bob Dylan had sexually abused her in 1965 dropped the suit Thursday amid a courtroom mess.

Dylan’s attorneys lambasted the woman and her legal team for filing the suit.

“This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place,” defense attorney Orin Snyder told Billboard. “We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice.”

In her initial suit, filed in August 2021, the woman said Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming (her) to gain her trust and obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” the woman, identified only as J.C., who was 12 years old.

The woman claimed Dylan gave her drugs and abused her across a weeks-long period beginning in April 1965. She said the abuse left her “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

Dylan’s attorneys fought the suit viciously from the start, calling it a “brazen shakedown.”

The case fell apart in recent weeks as Dylan’s defense team claimed that the woman “destroyed evidence directly relevant to the central factual allegations in this litigation, and that the evidence may be lost forever,” Billboard reported.

Instead, the woman fired her attorneys last week, according to Law360. She filed to dismiss the case with prejudice days later.

If the case had continued, the woman and her attorneys could have faced fines and sanctions from the court for failing to produce the missing evidence.