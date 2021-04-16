Woman accused of breaking another woman's eye socket with a brick is indicted

Apr. 15—A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday after police say she she broke another woman's eye socket after hitting the woman in the face with a brick.

Marquana Shantell Shaw, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 7 to the 200 block of Basswood Avenue in Dayton, where a 52-year-old woman said she briefly lost consciousness after she was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that turned physical, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

When crews responded, they reported that the left side of the victim's face was bloody and extremely swollen.

Dayton medics took her to Grandview Medical Center, where the woman said doctors told her she suffered a broken eye socket and had several teeth knocked out, according to an affidavit.

Shaw is in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her April 6 arrest by Dayton police.