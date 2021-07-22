Woman accused of breaking into home to take dog

Traci Miller, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Jul. 22—ANDERSON — A mother told police she locked herself and her children in a bedroom after she watched a stranger break a living room window and pull herself through the window.

Bryanna Danielle Delgado, 31, of Anderson, is charged with Level 4 felony burglary and Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official.

Anderson police responded to a residential entry in the 400 block of East 31st Street at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Officer Joseph Todd.

Jessica Coon told police she was home with her children when her youngest child told her there was someone at the door, according to the affidavit. Coon said she went to the door and found a woman, later identified as Delgado, standing outside.

Coon said she did not know Delgado and when asked her if she needed help, Delgado told her, "No, I need you to give me your dogs so I can give them to someone who can take care of them," according to the affidavit.

Coon told Delgado to leave and she was calling the police before shutting the front door. The woman, however, banged on the door and took the glass out of the storm door causing damage to the property.

Delgado then walked over to a living room window and shattered it before reaching into the room to grab a couch and pulling herself through the window, according to the affidavit.

Officers were able to arrest Delgado, but she was yelling and kicked an officer in the stomach as she was being put into a police car, according to the affidavit.

"I attempted to interview her and was only able to get her name," Todd wrote in the affidavit.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vanderbilt's James Lawson institute honors rights activist

    Vanderbilt University announced the launch Thursday of the James Lawson Institute for the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements, honoring the influential activist who taught non-violence to protesters during the civil rights struggles last century. The university said The Rev. Lawson has influenced “our collective conscience” through his ministry and faith-based nonviolent organizing. While a divinity student at Vanderbilt University, Lawson was instrumental in training area college students in non-violent methods during the civil rights struggles that drew sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in downtown Nashville.

  • Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border

    Officials from the Nebraska State Patrol defended their state-funded mission to the U.S.-Mexican border on Thursday, arguing that they were answering a call for help from fellow law enforcement officers in Texas amid a surge in illegal border crossings. Patrol officials described the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as a humanitarian crisis and said many locals welcomed them, despite criticism that the agency agreed not to seek repayment for the services it provided at Nebraska taxpayers' expense. The last of the 25 troopers who were deployed are expected to return Friday.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Olympics 2020 tennis draw: Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka opponents confirmed

    Andy Murray faces a tough start to the defence of his Olympic tennis title after being drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray is the only tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals having triumphed in London and Rio but his hopes of making it three in a row have been severely hampered by physical struggles. He won consecutive matches at a grand slam for the first time in four years at Wimbledon before being comprehensively beaten by Auger-Aliassime's Canadian counterpa

  • 21-year-old woman’s remains found near human foot, FBI says. Her death is a mystery

    “At this point, the cause of death has yet to be determined,” the FBI said.

  • Miami suspends safety Avantae Williams after alleged aggravated battery of a pregnant woman

    Williams allegedly grabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend by the hair multiple times and threw her down.

  • Study Finds No Asian American Discrimination in Elite College Admissions

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The argument that admission to the nation’s most elite colleges is discriminatory against Asian Americans has been deemed inaccurate in a new study by researchers at Georgetown University’s Center of Education. The study, “Selective Bias Asian […]

  • Voting machines in Pennsylvania's Fulton County decertified after audit

    Voting machines in Pennsylvania's Fulton County were decertified after local officials complied with a GOP-backed ballot audit and allowed a third-party contractor to access data.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, suffered a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • Investigators question warden at California women's prison

    Federal investigators questioned the warden of a federal women’s prison in California and searched his office on Thursday, weeks after a former correctional officer at the facility was arrested on charges of sexually abusing inmates. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thursday’s activity at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin was connected to last month’s arrest. The FBI said it wasn’t able to provide details about the case.

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.

  • Woman calls out stranger for his sign asking beachgoers to dress more modestly: 'This cannot be real'

    A woman felt like she was being harassed by a man after he stood in front of her holding a sign on modesty.