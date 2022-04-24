Woman accused of bringing gun to NYE party where 15-year-old was killed denied bond

The woman accused of delivering an assault rifle to a New Year’s Eve party was denied bond this week.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Dexter Smith, father of 15-year-old Landon Smith who was killed at the party.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dexter told the judge 21-year-old Madison Boden should remain behind bars and is exactly where she and her codefendants should be.

“But my pain will never go away. I hope you don’t let these people out of jail,” Dexter Smith said.

Boden allegedly traveled from Alpharetta and brought the gun to the party where it was used to shoot at the home where partygoers were.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police arrested the accused killer Jhabre Wilson, 20, and Davion White, 20, and charged them with street gang terrorism and other charges, officials said in January.

According to prosecutors, Boden admitted she came to the party but only stayed for a few minutes.

Evidence presented also showed Boden pictured with high-powered weapons, including one police say matched shell casings at the scene.

White and Boden also plotted to obtain police reports with witnesses names, investigators said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Boden’s attorney argued she had the right to own guns, there was no evidence she delivered the gun to scene nor was there any evidence to signify she was in a gang.

However, Judge William McClain denied bond, saying Boden “is a threat and danger to the community and is a risk of committing felonies.”

IN OTHER NEWS:







