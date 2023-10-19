Woman accused of bringing loaded gun on Las Vegas school campus heads to court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman accused of bringing a loaded gun to a high school is expected in court on Oct. 26.

According to a report made available to 8 News Now, the gun incident happened back on August 17, at Shadow Ridge High School.

Investigators said Candice Qua Meela Turner was involved in an argument with another person over parking.

At one point during the altercation, Turner allegedly grabbed a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun from her backseat and placed it on the dashboard of the car.

An officer later spoke with Turner and asked her if she had a gun in her car, she responded “Yes,” according to the report.

Turner was placed under arrest and is facing a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 26.

