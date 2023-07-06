Woman accused of burglary arrested after 3-hour standoff with SWAT, Fort Worth police say

A woman accused of breaking into a home was taken into custody early Thursday after a nearly three hour stand-off with SWAT and other law enforcement officers, Fort Worth police said.

A man called 911 around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday and reported someone was burglarizing his home, according to police records. The caller wasn’t at the residence, but said cameras showed an unknown woman was inside the house and gathering items to carry away.

When officers arrived at the house on Chase Court, they saw the suspect coming out with the victim’s property, police said in a news release. She pointed a gun at one of the officers and retreated back into the house, police said. The victim arrived and confirmed he didn’t know the woman and she wasn’t authorized to enter or remain inside the residence.

Officers called for backup, including SWAT, to help with the situation. Directed Response Units secured the perimeter and tried to persuade the suspect to exit the house.

Members of SWAT initially breached the residence around 11:15 p.m. and continued to try to get the suspect to leave. They entered the residence shortly before midnight. SWAT found the suspect on the second floor around 12:02 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, officials said. Police said the stand-off lasted for nearly three hours. The Central Division Criminal Investigations Unit will investigate the incident further.

The suspect, identified in police records as 28-year-old Marissa Sharp, was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around 1:20 a.m. and faces a burglary charge.