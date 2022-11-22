Woman accused in bus matron attack to be released after bail reduction

Nov. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman accused of attacking a school bus matron on Oct. 26 at Johnstown's Solomon Homes housing complex was granted a reduction in her bail on Tuesday in Cambria County court.

Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, and her attorney, Art McQuillan, appeared in court Tuesday to ask President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III for a bail reduction.

McQuillan explained that McDowell has been in Cambria County Prison since Oct. 29 after she failed to post 10% of $125,000 bond.

McDowell is currently expecting her fifth child, which is due on Dec. 7 but could come sooner, and her family had raised $400 for bail, McQuillan explained to the court.

Assistant District Attorney Heath Long asked the judge for his discretion and that he add restrictions if McDowell is released.

Krumenacker told McDowell, who appeared from the jail by videoconference, that due to her pregnancy he would reduce her bail to $4,000 and place her on pre-trial services.

She will be released upon verification of a home plan, as it is unknown if she can return to Solomon Homes due to her pending charges, and she is prohibited from being within 200 feet of any school or bus.

McDowell and Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, were charged with aggravated assault and unauthorized school bus entry after they and Rose Lee Hughes, 29, allegedly boarded a school bus at a bus stop at Solomon Homes and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face.

Hughes fled to Philadelphia and has not been apprehended. Roberts failed to post bond and is in the Cambria County Prison. She is set to appear before Krumenacker on Wednesday for a bail reduction hearing.