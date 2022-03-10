Woman accused of buying gun for Lubbock murder suspect

Police arrested a Lubbock woman Thursday on federal charges accusing her of lying on an application to buy a firearm she gave to the suspect in a deadly New Year's Day shooting at a southeast Lubbock hotel.

Greselda Ann Reyes was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday - a day after federal grand jurors returned a three-count indictment against her charging her with disposition of a firearm to a convicted felon, making a false material statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false material statement during the purchase of a firearm.

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A federal indictment outlined a Dec. 29 straw purchase scheme in which Reyes bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol for 27-year-old Joseph Sandoval, a convicted felon prohibited from owning a firearm.

According to the indictment, Reyes bought the weapon at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 5800 block of 19th Street and lied on the application when she stated that she was the actual buyer of the firearm.

"When in truth and in fact, as defendant then knew, Joseph Sandoval was the actual purchaser of the firearm," the indictment reads.

Sandoval was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with a deadly shooting on New Years Day at the Carriage House Inn. Police believe Joseph Sandoval shot and killed 33-year-old Edward Mayes during a fight at the Carriage House Hotel in the 900 block of East Slaton Road.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder and a federal detainer, according to jail records.

Federal grand jurors indicted Sandoval five days later on a count of escape from federal custody. Court records state Sandoval left without permission from a halfway house in the 700 block of East 49th Street on Dec. 16.

He was sentenced in February 2019 to 57 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to a count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after police found him in a stolen vehicle with two pistols. Court records show he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for a burglary conviction.

Sandoval remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. A $500,000 bond was set on his murder case, which has not yet been presented to a Lubbock County grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas woman accused of buying gun for Lubbock murder suspect