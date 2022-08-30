Woman accused of cancer scheme changes plea

Aug. 30—A local woman accused of bilking people out of as much as $60,000 in donations in a years-long cancer fundraising scheme has pleaded guilty to a single count of felony theft.

Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, entered an Alford plea Aug. 19 in Flathead County District Court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Glanville initially denied the charges, which stem from her using a fake cancer diagnosis to solicit donations between 2016 and 2020, according to court documents.

In an Alford plea, a defendant acknowledges a jury likely would convict them based on the evidence, but maintains his or her innocence.

As per the agreement, prosecutors will recommend Glanville receive a three year deferred sentence and pay restitution capped at $30,000. The latter portion of the sentence comes in the form of a suspended fine and is aimed at victims of Glanville's GoFundMe page, according to court documents.

She also must undergo mental health counseling and perform 75 hours of community service.

Investigators honed in on Glanville's alleged scheme after leaders of Easthaven Baptist Church grew suspicious and confronted her, according to court documents. The church previously helped raise funds for Glanville.

Confronted, Glanville allegedly admitted making up the cancer diagnosis. When friends and family took her to supposed medical appointments, she just sat inside the treatment facility, court documents said.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht accepted the plea and set sentencing for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

