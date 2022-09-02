Woman accused of catfishing mystery CEO and threatening to release sexually explicit pics allegedly used 'multiple identities to target wealthy men'

Woman accused of catfishing mystery CEO and threatening to release sexually explicit pics allegedly used 'multiple identities to target wealthy men'
Bethany Biron
·2 min read

  • 34-year-old Sakoya Blackwood was arrested Wednesday on charges of cyberstalking and extortion.

  • Blackwood allegedly catfished the CEO of a publicly trade company as part of an extortion ploy.

  • She is accused of threatening to release explicit images and conversations in exchange for money.

A 34-year-old New York woman accused of catfishing an unnamed CEO and threatening to release his explicit images was charged with extortion and cyberstalking, the Department of Justice reported.

Sakoya Blackwood allegedly "used multiple online identities to target wealthy and high-profile men" starting in March 2022 at least, according to the DOJ and court documents. Among these men was the CEO of a publicly traded company — identified only as "Victim-1" — who she threatened with releasing explicit images and conversations in an extortion ploy.

According to the DOJ, Blackwood "engaged in a campaign of harassment" against the CEO, which involved "sending numerous intimidating and threatening text messages."

Blackwood was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing a three-count indictment, including charges of interstate communications with the intent to extort, cyberstalking, and extortion.

Court documents show authorities found six different identification cards from multiple states while searching Blackwood's home, which she shares with her mother in the Bronx.

Her aliases included Lila Cohen, Louren Hennessy, Susannah Forest, Harper Dean, Nataya Romeo, and Jessica Bottomley, MD. Authorities said they believe Blackwood was using these aliases while claiming different addresses and academic degrees to apply for jobs.

"No one should have to fear public humiliation and financial loss from the release of personal, private information," Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "As alleged, Sakoya Blackwood created that very fear and sought to capitalize on it for her own personal gain."

In addition to the CEO, several other affluent men were part of the catfishing and extortion scheme, the DOJ claimed.

"Most people hope for a personal human connection in life, and scam artists twist that desire into illicit schemes to steal more than hearts," FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

"We believe Blackwood used tactics we allege in this indictment to blackmail and extort money from other victims. We are asking those people to contact us so we can help them but also to ensure no one else ever falls victim to Blackwood's alleged deception."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Man takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash that killed Disney intern

    The man arrested for killing a Walt Disney World intern in a crash appeared in an Orange County court Friday.

  • 2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home

    The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case.

  • Trump lawyers could be witnesses — or targets — in DOJ obstruction probe

    Trump lawyers could be witnesses — or targets — in DOJ obstruction probe

  • Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say

    Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

  • New York City sues Starbucks for firing union organizer

    A New York City agency overseeing workplace affairs said on Friday it sued Starbucks Corp because the coffee chain illegally fired a longtime barista and union organizer shortly after employees in his store voted to join a union. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection called the case on behalf of Austin Locke, a Starbucks employee for 5-3/4 years, the city's first for violating "just cause" protections under a 2017 law meant to protect fast-food workers. The Fair Workweek Law prohibits fast-food employers from firing or laying off workers, or reducing their hours by more than 15%, without just cause or legitimate economic reasons.

  • America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe's and Chipotle behind the union drive

    Labor Day 2022 comes smack bang in the middle of what is increasingly looking like a pivotal year in the history of American unions. The summer has seen a steady stream of workforce mobilizations. Employees at Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minneapolis both voted to unionize. Meanwhile, restaurant chain Chipotle saw the first of its stores unionize, following a vote by workers at an outlet in Lansing, Michigan. It comes on the back of a wave of successful efforts to mobilize at Star

  • Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs

    Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act. Bayer did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

  • Seattle Chinatown community 'left in the dark' about homeless shelter expansion

    A recent major homeless shelter expansion in three Seattle neighborhoods has attracted backlash from Chinatown-International District community members who feel “left in the dark” about the policies of King County in Washington state. The expansion in Chinatown-International District, SODO and Pioneer Square has reportedly prompted community members to declare that there is a "lack of transparency" within King County. Business owner Tanya Woo expressed frustration at the lack of communication between her community and King County.

  • Jobless claims tumble to nine-week low of 232,000. U.S. layoffs still historically low.

    The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits at the end of August fell to a nine-week low of 232,000, showing no sign that a slowing U.S. economy is triggering widespread layoffs.

  • Promise fulfilled: Rap star Drake gifts Paddy Pimblett Rolex after UFC London win

    Drake won big betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 208 and he promised to reward them.

  • Supreme Court reprimands North Florida judge for representing her son

    The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday publicly reprimanded Tallahassee-area Circuit Judge Barbara Hobbs after an investigation that also resulted in a 60-day suspension and a $30,000 fine.

  • George Conway: ‘Any Fair Jury’ Would Convict Donald Trump Now

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHow many allegations and attorneys does it take to send a person to jail? For former President Donald Trump, the answer appears to be: many. This week, Trump ratcheted up his fight with the Justice Department, and as Washington Post contributing columnist George Conway told Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, Trump’s troubles could have only just begun.The ultimate question remains, according to Jong-Fas

  • Police investigating ‘murder-suicide’ at a Hyannis home; two children found safe

    District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says police received a 911 call just before 3:00 a.m. Friday to respond to 66 Murray Way.

  • Princess Diana turned heads, was cover girl in Eagles jacket

    Princess Diana dazzled for more than a decade on People magazine covers wearing off-the-shoulder gowns, pearl necklaces and oversized hats, looks that defined modern glamour. Diana smiled on the June 13, 1994 edition, looking slightly off to the right, as the headline blared: DIANA’S DARING NEW LIFE. Anything goes, as a liberated Diana struggles to find herself.

  • Video of LAPD high-speed chase that killed two bystanders raises new questions

    LAPD releases video that shows the pursuit of a Cadillac that killed two innocent bystanders in South L.A.

  • With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche

    The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed Thursday, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index down 1.9% and Nvidia and AMD down 7.6% and 3% respectively, the letters from the U.S. officials appeared to target a narrow but critical part of China's computing industry. The regulations appear to focus on chips called GPUs with the most powerful computing capabilities, a critical but niche market with only two meaningful players, Nvidia and AMD.

  • ‘Bones & All’ Is a Devastatingly Beautiful Cannibal Love Story

    Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer PicturesFor the better part of a decade, Gen Z has been salivating for a YA romance to call their own, gnawing at whatever scraps of Twilight they can find. They may have found it with Bones & All, a tender tale of two impossibly gorgeous teen cannibals who embark on a journey across the American Midwest in search of family and belonging (and warm bodies, of course).Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet have joined force

  • Biden reacts to August jobs report

    On September 2, 2022, President Biden celebrated the latest job report showing that the economy added 315,000 jobs in August, arguing that the numbers show that the economy continues to move in the right direction under his leadership.

  • Police yet to give rape test results to teen allegedly assaulted by SDSU football players

    The teen, now 18, alleges in a lawsuit that she was gang-raped by three former San Diego State football players, including Matt Araiza.

  • Former COVID Data Whistleblower, Now Congressional Candidate With Bold K-12 Plan

    Updated, Sept. 1 Few characters have had a more remarkable pandemic trajectory than geographer Rebekah Jones, who rose to fame after she accused the state of Florida of trying to doctor its COVID cases and then released a video of police raiding her home that went viral in December 2020. In an exclusive conversation with […]