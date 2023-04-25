Woman accused of causing deadly Butler Twp. crash facing charges

A Vandalia woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she drove at a high rate of speed and caused a deadly crash in Butler Twp. last fall.

Amanda King, 29, was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crash happened in October 2022 at the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike.

Upon arrival, police and medics found two cars that were involved and one that was upside down with the driver, 73-year-old Hattie White, of Trotwood, trapped inside. White was later pronounced dead on the scene.

King, the driver of the other car, was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation and witness statements showed that White was allegedly traveling north on Peters Pike at approximately 90 mph. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph. She’s also been accused of running the red light at the intersection, hitting White’s car.

White is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on April 27.