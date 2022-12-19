Woman accused of causing multiple crashes, kidnapping driver, police say

Police in Caldwell County said they are looking for a woman accused of causing multiple crashes and then kidnapping another driver.

Investigators said that kidnapping happened after Regina Davis crashed a stolen truck into another car along Highway 321 in Granite Falls early Saturday morning.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Police said Davis caused at least two different wrecks along Highway 321 and then jumped into another car that was stuck in traffic. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Davis is accused of then making that driver take her to Asheville.

Ashton McClure showed Faherty the back of her car, which was completely destroyed after she was hit from behind Saturday.

ALSO READ: 1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says

She told Faherty she is pregnant, and said she and her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son was in the back in a safety seat during the crash.

“Our kid was still asleep so we were terrified, and we jumped out of the car and rushed to make sure he was OK,” McClure said.

A woman is accused of causing multiple crashes and then kidnapping another driver over the weekend, police in Caldwell County said.

Police said they are looking for Davis, who they said stole the pickup truck she was driving from Gastonia before causing the crashes. Investigators said when Davis ordered another driver to leave the scene, that driver feared for her life and did her best to cooperate.

“Just terrified,” Granite Falls Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “Not knowing what is going on and the surprise of it is really hard to digest, and how quickly things happened, and how quickly they can escalate.”

ALSO READ: SC sheriff: Father of missing girl stole dead mother’s car

McClure told Faherty Monday morning she was still recovering from the crash and couldn’t believe what had happened.

“I just can’t believe it honestly,” she said. “She needs to be found because this could happen to someone else. She already had warrants, she’s stolen a car. I just couldn’t imagine what else could happen.”

Faherty asked police if the suspect showed a gun and they said no, even though they said the other driver was in fear for her life. Investigators said the victim told them the suspect appeared to be under the influence.

Story continues

McClure is hoping Davis is caught before something else happens.

“She should not be driving. She should not be out at all. She should be put behind bars,” she said.

(WATCH BELOW: Matthews police respond to car crash, find Kannapolis man with gunshot to the head)







