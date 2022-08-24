Woman accused of child endangerment

Aug. 23—A 30-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Sunday after a neighbor called police to report her 2-year-old son had been running around naked for at least 30 minutes.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a resident of the 1200 block of North Tom Green Avenue anonymously called 911 around 4 p.m. Sunday and asked police to check on the naked little boy.

When police arrived, they found him standing on a tall, slippery fake rock that was surrounded by a piece of broken furniture and an upside down bike, the report stated. The child had defecated on himself and wasn't wearing clothes or shoes.

Had the boy fallen, the sergeant stated the items "could have caused major injury."

"The rock was tall to the point that the kid would have had to use the chair that was up against it to stand on top of it," the sergeant wrote in his report. "The witness further observed the child attempting to jump a fence into the backyard of an abandoned residence...which had construction equipment laying around that the child could easily have cut himself on."

The sergeant had to knock on the door several times to get anyone to answer it and it was answered by two other unclothed children, according to the report. The kids then went and woke up their mother, Betty Lee Rosales.

Rosales was arrested on suspicion of endangering a child, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $4,000 surety bond.