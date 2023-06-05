Woman accused of concealing 82-year-old NC woman’s death, police say

Police in Forest City made a gruesome discovery inside an apartment where a woman has been accused of trying to conceal a death. She’s also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a 3-year-old child.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with neighbors in Rutherford County about the case. One neighbor said police were at the Manor Apartments on South Church Street for hours collecting evidence.

ALSO READ: Two arrested for concealing death of man who overdosed, sheriff’s office says

The suspect, June Brown, is the Burke County jail with a $200,000 bond.

According to court documents, police charged Brown last month with felony destroying remains and concealing a death.

Investigators said when they got to the home, they found the 82-year-old victim’s body covered up on the floor near the door. They said that Brown was at the apartment, and said the death had happened 8 hours earlier.

Police said they are still waiting on autopsy results and are conducting more interviews in the case.

>> Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for more on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Man charged in woman’s gruesome killing won’t face death penalty)