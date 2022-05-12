Woman accused of crashing car into Springfield house facing child endangering, OVI charges

A Springfield woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a house moments before dropping kids off at a nearby school, according to police and court records.

Springfield police identified the driver in Wednesday’s crash as Tyann Cobb, 31, as the driver of a car that slammed into a house on Mt. Joy Street Wednesday morning. Police accuse Cobb drove out of the house, dropped three children off at nearby Horace Mann Elementary School, and drove back to her home before police took her into custody.

Cobb is facing charges of child endangering, OVI, hit and run, failure to control, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, and stop sign violations, according to Springfield police and court records obtained by News Center 7.

Cobb is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon on the charges. She is not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

The crash caused significant structural damage to the Springfield home and narrowly avoided the woman living there who was sleeping when the crash happened.

“I’m lucky to be alive. When I heard the crash, I was thinking, ‘It had to be my house,’” the homeowner said.

Structural engineers later determined the house was unsafe to live in.

Medics were sent to the elementary school to check on the three kids who were in the car during the crash, after they were dropped off at school. Police told News Center 7 the medics were sent for observational purposes.

