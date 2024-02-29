Woman accused of credit card fraud

Feb. 28—THOMASVILLE — A woman already in jail on other charges was served with arrest warrants related to multiple fraudulent uses of someone else's credit card, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began Feb. 7 after a report from a resident of Sink Farm Road in the Thomasville area, the sheriff's office said.

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Steffiany Michele Vernon, 48, on charges of felony financial card theft, nine counts of felony identity theft and nine counts of misdemeanor financial card fraud.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the warrants were served on Vernon at the Guilford County Jail, where she was being held on other charges, the sheriff's office said.