Woman accused of cutting, biting former boyfriend and his roommate in Greensburg

Dec. 14—A woman who called police to report an assault early Monday after a night of drinking with a former boyfriend and another man at a Greensburg apartment is wanted by city police on charges she assaulted both men, according to court records.

Greensburg police are asking people for help in locating Brandi Justice Calderon, 24, of Jacksonville, N.C.

Calderon fled an apartment on the 300 block at the rear of Concord Avenue at 5:49 a.m. Monday immediately after police said she called officers and claimed she was assaulted there, according to police.

When Patrolman Adam Gogets arrived, he said saw "fresh blood droplets" spread about the front porch floor as well as a bathroom rug on a porch table that also had blood and vomit on it, according to court documents.

Police were about to enter the apartment by forcing open a locked door when a man who was hurt opened the door, Gogets said.

The man still was bleeding from a fresh wound to his right pointer finger and had bite marks over his left arm, Gogets said. A Mutual Aid Ambulance was called to treat him, Gogets said.

Inside, police found another man who had multiple bite marks and bruises on both arms.

Calderon, who Gogets said made the call for assistance, was not found and could not be reached on her phone.

Police said the entire apartment was in disarray, and there was "blood spatter on the living room, bedroom and bathroom floors and walls."

Numerous items were broken throughout the apartment, including a television and furniture that all had blood drops on it, police said.

Both men told Gogets that the trio — including Calderon — were drinking alcohol through the morning and one of them who used to date Calderon got into an argument with the woman.

"Calderon picked up a knife from the kitchen counter and threatened (her former boyfriend) and sliced his finger. Calderon then bit and struck (both men) before fleeing the residence," Gogets wrote in court documents.

The men said Calderon was not injured.

Calderon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and two counts of simple assault.

As police were interviewing the injured men, Gogets reported Calderon telephoned one of them and asked if officers were still there "and said she was not coming back."

Gogets said Calderon told her acquaintance that she was wanted on an unspecified arrest warrant in another state.

Calderon is Black and about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at 724-834-3800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .